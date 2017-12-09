Rajamouli reveals who all knew the answer to “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?”

The 44-year-old filmmaker threw light on how ‘Why Katappa killed Baahubali’ remained a secret even on the sets. The 44-year-old filmmaker threw light on how ‘Why Katappa killed Baahubali’ remained a secret even on the sets.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli says very few people knew the mystery of why Katappa killed Baahubali in the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. He also says that it wasn’t very difficult to solve the mystery had viewers seen the film twice with their mind completely engaged.

Rajamouli spoke on the much-hyped question which raised curiosity of the audience after Baahubali: The Beginning released on online streaming service Saavn’s show Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev.

Rajamouli was asked: “How many people knew the answer to that question ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?’ And was it hard to keep that secret?”

He said, “When we talk about why Katappa killed Baahubali, it is not such a difficult question to answer. If you just look at the film twice and put a little bit mind to it, the answer is evident. Even when people were tweeting to me, there were many people who got it right.

“But the actual question is not why Katappa killed Baahubali, what they mean by that is how Katappa killed Baahubali, you know that is what people are actually asking. How could he do it? And that answer is not easy to guess,” he added.

The 44-year-old filmmaker threw light on how it remained a secret even on the sets.

“Very few people, maybe around 10-15 people would have known the entire story. But what happens with your unit is that you’re shooting for such a long time, you’re shooting for about two years and we were not shooting in a chronological order — it was one scene here one shot there.

“And again when we are shooting, we are shooting so many layers for each shot and the unit members don’t really know what we are actually filming. It is impossible for them to connect all the dots. It’s easy to keep them confused and it’s not willfully done, that’s the pattern how it’s done. That’s the reason why none of the rest of the unit members actually knew the answer,” Rajamouli said.

The question was however answered with the sequel of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd