Radha trailer: Sharwanand is trying to redefine his onscreen image, watch video

Sharwanand’s Radha trailer is out Sharwanand’s Radha trailer is out

The trailer of actor Sharwanand’s upcoming film Radha was released on Friday and it promises to be an out-and-out mashup of genres. Radha is helmed by debutante director Chandra Mohan and it seems to be a mix of Dabangg and other superhit ‘masala’ films. Going by the trailer, Sharwanand plays the role of a cop who doesn’t take his job or himself seriously until one day. Despite being a cop, he also seems to stalk his romantic interest in the film. Actor Lavanya Tripathi plays the female lead in the film.

Sharwanand’s previous film Shatamanam Bhavati went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. Not just that, the film, directed by Satish Vegesna, won a National Award. The family drama won the ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 64th National Film Awards. The film had a huge-star cast including Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Naresh among others.

However, Sharwanand is trying to redefine his onscreen image with Radha in Telugu cinema. He has also acted in several hit Tamil and Malayalam films.

The film was expected to hit the screens on March 29. However, it was postponed due to some reasons. The makers have now delayed the release of the film, reportedly to avoid box office clash with Tollywood biggies like Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. Radha will now release on May 12. Given that Baahubali 2 is still going strong at the box office the world over, Radha is likely to face a stiff competition. The film is bankrolled by Bhogavalli Bapineedu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd