Raashi Khanna roped in for Jr NTR’s next with Bobby

Tollywood rising star Raashi Khanna has been signed up to play the lead opposite Jr NTR in his next film, which will be directed by Bobby. An industry source revealed that she will have “strong role” in NTR27. As the two will be seen together for the first time, it is being touted as a fresh combination.

The buzz is that there will be a second female lead in the film too and Anupama Parameswaran is a likely pick. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard.

Raashi shot to fame after her blockbuster hit Oohalu Gusagusalade in 2014. The actor has four other projects lined for this year. NTR 27 is set to start rolling from February and the filmmakers have planned to release the film in August.

According to reports, Tarak took time choosing this film. It has been three months since Tarak’s last blockbuster Janatha Garage released and he has been looking for a good script to lock his dates. Finally, he was impressed by Bobby’s story and hence, gave him a nod. In fact, Ala Modalaindi fame director Anil Ravipudi was also vying with Bobby for his script. Ravipudi also had narrated his story idea to Tarak.

Bobby is now desperately looking to tap into the success of Tarak, especially after his Sardar Gabbar Singh failed to work at the box office.

Earlier, Tarak’s brother had said that he would be bankrolling the film. “I am delighted to produce my brother Tarak’s 27th film on our home banner NTR Arts. This big budget project will have the very best technical standards and production values. Director Bobby has come up with an excellent story that does justice to both the actor as well as the star in NTR,” Kalyan Ram had said.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is on a roll after scoring back-to-back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. He will once again be seen in a totally new look in this big budget production.

