R Madhavan wraps up Naga Chaitanya-Chandoo Monteni’s Savyasachi

R Madhavan has wrapped up shooting for his portions in upcoming Telugu flick Savyasachi which also stars Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Chandoo Monteni, Savyasachi will see Madhavan in his first full-fledged role in Telugu cinema. The actor had played a cameo in the 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti. Sharing a picture of him from the sets, Madhavan thanked his team for a memorable shoot experience. “It’s a Film Wrap for me on @Savyasachi and what a fantastic time I had. Many a film wrap I have seen but none like this .. thank you so much for the Love @mythriofficial and Chandu Mondeti and the entire unit. I wait with bated breath for the next time .Wish you more Blockbusters like #rangasthalam ..God Bless (sic),” he wrote on Instagram.

In the picture, Madhavan sported a traditional look unlike the earlier pictures. In what seems like a wedding shot, Maddy flaunts a complete ‘marriage look’ replete with the tilak.

Interestingly, the title Savyasachi means ambidexterity. The name was given to the mythological warrior Arjuna as he could handle the bow with equal flair in both hands. Naga Chaitanya’s character will also be ambidextrous in the film hence getting the name.

Savyasachi is Naga Chaitanya’s second venture with Chandoo Monteni. The duo had earlier worked in Premam, the Telugu version of the hit Malayalam film of the same name. The film will also star Nidhi Agarwal, who would be making her debut in Tollywood with the film. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will have music by MM Keeravani.

