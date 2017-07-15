Puri Jagannadh on Hyderabad drug racket bust: No comment, very busy with Paisa Vasool

Puri Jagannadh in drug racket scandal Puri Jagannadh in drug racket scandal

Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh is in trouble after some media reports revealed that he is a part of an ongoing investigation in a drug case. Many high-profile names of Telugu cinema have been served notices by the Telangana Excise (Enforcement) Department in connection with the drug racket probe.

Puri Jagannadh on Saturday took to Twitter to clarify that he has not made a statement on the controversy yet and played it very cool. He suggested that he was too busy with his upcoming film Paisa Vasool to comment about anything. “I have not given any statement regarding anything n anyone till now .. very busy completing my film #PaisaVasool,” he posted on his Twitter page.

Following a huge drug racket bust, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise department has approached as many as 12 Telugu film celebrities for questioning. According to reports, these celebrities should produce before the investigating officials between July 19 and July 27.

The notices were served based on the information provided by the people arrested during the raid. It is speculated that some of these persons were involved in drug abuse.

The prominent names in the list were Puri Jagannath, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, P Navdeep, Tarun Kumar, A Tanish and P Subbaraju among others.

Puri is currently busy with actor Balakrishna’s 101st film Paisa Vasool. The filmmakers have announced that the movie is slated for release on September 29. The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up after completing a 40-day schedule in Portugal. The film is produced by Bhavya Creations and Anup Rubens has composed music for the film.

