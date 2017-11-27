PSPK25 first look: Pawan Kalyan’s next film titled Agnathavaasi

Pawan Kalyan’s Agnathavaasi first look is out Pawan Kalyan’s Agnathavaasi first look is out

The much-awaited first look poster of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, which is helmed by Trivikram was unveiled on Monday. The film, which was tentatively called PSPK25, has now been titled Agnathavaasi.

The title, Agnathavaasi, with a tagline reading ‘Prince In Exile’, suggests that the story revolves around a protagonist living under an assumed identity for some reasons, far away from his native place and the people he knows. Agnathavaasi is referred to a phase in the epic Mahabharata. After spending 12 years in exile, the Pandavas had to spend the thirteenth year hiding in disguise according to the agreement with the Kauravas. If they were found, they would be banished for another 12 years.

The upcoming film Agnathavaasi is touted to be a romantic flick, in which Pawan has reportedly played a role of an IT professional. The film has Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as female leads, while Kushboo Sundar, Aadhi Pinisett and others play important roles. “Dubbing for the first time in Telugu and finished successfully! Now I feel complete!,” Keerthy said in a tweet.

Agnathavaasi also marks the debut of composer Anirudh Ravichander in Telugu cinema.

Agnathavaasi is also Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Following this film, Trivikram is also expected to join hands with Pawan for another big project. The untitled film will see Pawan and Megastar Chiranjeevi sharing the screen space for the first time in their long and successful career. The project will be launched as soon as Pawan and Chiranjeevi complete their ongoing respective projects.

Pawan was last seen in Katamarayudu. Although the film received poor ratings from the critics, it managed to become a commercial success. It was the official remake of Tamil film Veeram.

