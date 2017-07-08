Oppam director Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani set to make her acting debut with this successful director?

Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani to debut as heroine Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani to debut as heroine

The buzz in the industry is that Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of popular filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy, will soon be making her acting debut with a Telugu film opposite Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The untitled flick will be directed by Vikram Kumar, who has superhits like 24 and Manam to his credit.

According to reports, Kalyani had been flooded with offers ever since she entered the industry as an assistant art director with Vikram-starrer Iru Mugan. And it was expected that she will carry forward her father’s legacy as a technician. But, it seems like she is more inclined to follow in the footsteps of her mother as an actor. It is said that Kalyani is very intrigued by the role in director Vikram’s upcoming project and is expected to give her consent very soon.

Akhil, who made his debut as a leading man with the film titled Akhil in 2015, is badly in need of a box office success to make a mark in the industry. After Akhil’s debut film tanked at the box office, the actor seemingly has been very cautious about signing new projects. Vikram’s film is his first project in two years. It looks like Vikram seems to be a safe bet to boost Akhil’s career, as he delivered superhit Manam in 2014 with three generation of Akkinenis in lead roles. Akhil had also made a cameo appearance in the film.

The untitled project went on the floors in April earlier this month and is bankrolled by Nagarjuna’s home production banner Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna had earlier promised that he would produce two films under his banner for sure starring his two sons. The first one, Rarandoi Vedukka Chuddham had Naga Chaitanya in the lead role and performed moderately well at the box office.

The news about Kalyani’s acting debut comes days after Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal’s debut film Aadhi was officially launched.

