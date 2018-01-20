Prabhas will get married this year, says uncle Krishnam Raju

The yesteryear actor Krishnam Raju said Prabhas might get married this year. The yesteryear actor Krishnam Raju said Prabhas might get married this year.

Rumours of Prabhas’ marriage has been around for a long time. But it now looks like the Baahubali actor might finally get hitched this year. According to media reports, his uncle Krishnam Raju has said that Prabhas might get married this year. Talking to reporters on the occasion of his birthday, the renowned Telugu actor also spoke about several other issues.

Taking questions about Prabhas’ wedding, he said, “It is embarrassing a bit to answer this question in every interview. Prabhas will get married this year. He is willing to.”

The yesteryear actor also said that he was open to doing films and was also all praise for the Baahubali franchise which became a point of inspiration for filmmakers across the country.

After Baahubali, Prabhas is currently shooting for Hindi-Telugu bilingual Saaho where he has been cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has been rumoured to be in a relationship with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. The rumours peaked after he got the pretty actress a luxury car for her birthday. The actress, on the other hand, gifted him a designer watch. While they have been spotted together at public functions, the duo have always maintained that they are just good friends. “Anushka and I had decided that we’ll never let dating rumours about us do the rounds. We are family friends for 9 years. We are good friends. We know each other for years,” Prabhas said in an earlier interview.

