Prabhas was inspired to take up acting after watching this film

After magnum opus Baahubali, Prabhas has surely become a global phenomenon. His character as Amarendra Baahubali is unforgettable, and we are sure many of you would agree with us. While the actor has time and again spoken about how acting happened to him by chance, his performances over the years have proved that he was indeed meant to be in the entertainment industry. Around the release of Baahubali, many got to know the unknown side of Prabhas, including how lazy and shy he is as a person. Now we hear another fact about the Indian actor.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old superstar was inspired by one movie which made him take up acting. This film was 1976 Telugu movie Bhakta Kannappa. The classic film is based on the life of a Shiva devotee, and not many know that Prabhas himself is a Shiv bhakt.

His scene of carrying a Shivling in Baahubali: The Beginning became one of the most loved sequences. There were many idols made in the same pose across the nation on various festivals. Even one of the characters he played was named Shiva.

At present, Prabhas is busy with his next dream project Saaho, which would also star Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The team will shoot for the film in different parts of the world, including Abu Dhabi.

Saaho is scheduled for a release this year.

