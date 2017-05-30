Prabhas to marry the granddaughter of this industrialist?

Prabhas’ marriage is on everyone’s mind. Prabhas’ marriage is on everyone’s mind.

Prabhas has become the favourite actor of the movie-goers across India after the humongous success of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. While the actor is holidaying in the US, away from all the spotlight, there is one question that is bugging everyone’s mind. No, it is not Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? It has become passe. The new questions is: When will Prabhas get married and to whom?

The rumour is that he may get married in 2018. According to a Times of India report, “Prabhas is set to marry the granddaughter of an industrialist. The family of Bhupathi Raju, chairman of Raasi Cements is apparently in talks with Prabhas’s family for a possible alliance.” However, when we contacted the official spokesperson for Prabhas, the news could not be confirmed.

The rumour comes in the backdrop of the media-fuelled speculations of a link-up between Prabhas and his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. While they both have romanced each other in several movies in the past, following Baahubali 2, everyone seemingly wants them to become a real couple.

Earlier, the media reports suggested that Prabhas has refused about 6,000 marriage proposals as he wanted to just focus on Baahubali. Do you know, Prabhas gets annoyed by questions related to his marriage? Anyway, he will return from the US soon and start shooting for his film Saaho in June. The majority of the shooting will reportedly take place in Mumbai. The Sujeeth Reddy’s directorial will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi next year.

