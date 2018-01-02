Has Prabhas signed a romantic Bollywood film?

Prabhas next is Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhas next is Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Post Baahubali success, every industry, including Bollywood, has its eyes set on Prabhas, who has become an international phenomenon with the superhit SS Rajamouli franchise. Soon after the release of the magnum opus, Saaho was announced and it was being touted as Prabhas’ debut in the Hindi film industry. However, the actor has finally clarified that it is not his Hindi debut.

In an interview to TOI, Prabhas opened up on many things including his stardom, life post-Baahubali and his fan base among others. In the same conversation, he spoke about his Bollywood debut which is going to be a romantic film. “I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho,” said the 38-year-old.

Prabhas continued to speak about his bond with ace director Karan Johar and how he met some Bollywood actors when he had held a bash post the success of Baahubali. “I made a good association with Karan Johar. If I want anything, I think I can ask him. He has helped us a lot. In fact, I met some actors (from Bollywood) in Karan’s house. They were all very chilled out,” said the actor.

Well, if we talk about the little details he has given about his Bollywood debut then it would be interesting to see the action star, who has won hearts with his chivalry on screen, in an out and out romantic avatar. But Prabhas is not at all worried about it. In fact, he quips that every great actor would want to move out of the shell they have created for themselves. He said, “In Hollywood, the guy who plays Batman and Spiderman also plays normal characters. The biggest stars in the world want to play different characters. We can’t give the excuse that because an actor played a superhero in his previous film, his next one won’t work. If the script is not good, the film will not work. Instead of saying that the script does not work, we say that the actor didn’t work in the role. That is the problem. I was doing a lot of action films and people loved me in those movies. After that, I did a small love story and it was a hit as the script was good. People forgot that I had done so many action films and started liking me in the love story.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas is said to be in Los Angeles shooting for Saaho. The actor would soon be joined by the film’s leading lady Shraddha Kapoor. The film will see Neil Nitin Mukesh as one of the antagonists.

Saaho is expected to hit screens this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd