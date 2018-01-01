Prabhas’ suave look ensures that 2018 begins on the right note for his fans, see photo

Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho. Prabhas is currently shooting for Saaho.

If you are under a hangover from the New Year party last night, then it is time to wake up and take notice of Prabhas. The Baahubali star will make sure you regain your conscience. The actor, who has been away from social media or has not made any public appearance ever since he announced his next Saaho, has become the face of GQ magazine’s January edition, and we bet you will lose your heart to this man yet again. Prabhas can be seen in a suited avatar, looking dapper and suave.

Looking at the picture, we can understated why women around the world sent Prabhas a marriage proposal post the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas took to his official Facebook page and shared the GQ picture wishing all his fans a very Happy New Year too.

Prabhas is currently away shooting for Saaho in Abu Dhabi. Not much is known about the action film so far and even the actor’s look has been kept under wraps. The filming is reportedly taking place under tight scrutiny to maintain secrecy and avoid any information from getting leaked from the sets. The makers have prohibited the use of any camera phones on the shoot location.

See the magazine cover here:

“Diktat has been issued against the use of cell phones on sets. We have not yet received specifications of the locations of our Abu Dhabi schedule. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no content from the sets is leaked and for the same has kept shoot locations a secret. There will also be multiple vanity vans to protect the look of Prabhas,” revealed a source.

Saaho will also have Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh sharing screen space with Prabhas. The film is expected to hit the theaters later this year.

