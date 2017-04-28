Prabhas’ Saaho makers feels special that their teaser would release with Baahubali 2

Prabhas’ Saaho is the best film post-Baahubali. Prabhas’ Saaho is the best film post-Baahubali.

UV Creations, the makers of actor Prabhas’s upcoming multi-lingual actioner Saaho, feel it is special for their film’s teaser to be attached and released with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. On Friday, the teaser of Saaho came out in cinemas with Baahubali 2. “It is indeed special that the teaser of Saaho will be attached with Baahubali 2, one of the biggest releases of Indian cinema,” the makers said in a statement.

“What makes it exciting is that the theatre audience would be witnessing two diverse avatars of Prabhas, that as Baahubali in the magnum opus historical drama and an ultra-modern action packed character in Saaho,” the statement added. Tipped to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film will be shot in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. The film will be directed by Sujeeth, and will have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Watch | Prabhas’ Saaho teaser

Last week, Sujeeth had told IANS that major budget of the film will be spent on action sequences. “The scale on which it is being made, major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” he said. While Baahubali fame Sabu Cyril will take care of production design, Madhie will crank the camera.

Saaho is also special because it would mark Prabhas’ first film after Baahubali, on which he has worked for almost five years. With Baahubali, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor has become a star across India, and of course his performance in the next would be much awaited. However, the star’s fans are waiting for the moment when he would sign a romantic film. His last romantic outing as an actor was Mirchi, which released in 2013.

