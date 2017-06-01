Prabhas’ Saaho get its evil villain in Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be playing Prabhas’ nemesis in Saaho. Neil Nitin Mukesh will be playing Prabhas’ nemesis in Saaho.

Despite having big stars like Amitabh Bachchan (Wazir) and Salman Khan (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo) playing good boys and him playing a bad boy, Neil Nitin Mukesh does not fear being overshadowed in a film. Probably, the actor knows, good boys can’t be good if the bad ones do not set their acts right. After essaying the role of an antagonist in his last two big screen outings, Neil is all set to portray different shades of grey in his next, Saaho, which has Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead. Prabhas is the new heartthrob of the nation and people are awaiting his next film with bated breath. This Sujith directorial action-thriller also marks Neil’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Confirming the news a source close to the creative team of the movie told Bollywood Hungama, “After Prabhas, Neil was the first artiste to be signed for Saaho, and so far the only member of the cast besides Prabhas. He has a powerful role. Neil is going to be so evil in Saaho that his character would re-define villainy in Indian cinema.”

The teaser of Saaho saw Prabhas in his Tollywood hero image who loves his punches and kicks. The fans of the actor who have been gushing over his role as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, are all excited to watch their superstar in an all new avatar in Saaho. The 37-year-old’s next will be in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Saaho’s teaser has been well received by the audience, courtesy Prabhas and his popularity across the nation.

Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh has wrapped up the shoot of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar. Sharing the news, Neil posted a picture of himself dressed as Sanjay Gandhi, his character in the film. He was seen posing with Madhur Bhandarkar. “And it’s a wrap for #indusarkar last day of shoot was simply amazing with @imbhandarkar what an honour being a part of this legendary song “Chadta Sooraj dheere dheere ” originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and now re sung by his son #mujtabaaziznaza recreated by #AnuMalik ji. Choreographed by one of the finest ..my dearest @ad7777adil,” he captioned the image.

For now, Neil is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Ajay Devgn.

