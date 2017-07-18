Prabhas’ post-Baahubali makeover is a big hit, as he gears up to join Saaho sets soon. See photo

Prabhas will start shooting for Saaho soon Prabhas will start shooting for Saaho soon

India’s new heartthrob Prabhas is yet to begin shooting for his next film, Saaho, which is already on the floors. At a time when his fans have been waiting to see what look he’ll be sporting in the forthcoming action thriller, a new still of the Baahubali star has been doing the rounds on social media. It is widely being speculated that this maybe the look of Prabhas in Saaho.

It will be refreshing for the fans to see Prabhas make a new fashion statement with his uber-cool look in his upcoming film after he rocked the warrior outfits with long hair and a beard in his last two movies in the Baahubali franchise. While the other cast members went on to act in other films, Prabhas maintained the same look for five years and signed no other project for the Baahubali film series.

The first thing he did after completing his portions for Baahubali 2 was to get a haircut. “First I want to cut my hair. Basically, I am fed up with my hair. I don’t know how to control my hair. But I want to look normal without my moustache and beard,” he had said.

However, his hard work and dedication paid off in a big way. He is now a global star and has also become the first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Prabhas achieved the global fame after his latest film Baahubali: The Conclusion became India’s biggest earner. The movie, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, on Monday completed 75 days run at the theatres.

Sahoo, being directed by Sujeeth, went on floors earlier this month. The film will be produced in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, in order to cash in on Prabhas’ pan-India popularity. Reports suggest that Prabhas will dub for himself in all the three languages and has been training in Hindi for the same. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing the main antagonist in the film, which will be produced by UV Creations.



The details of the remaining cast remains unknown. Speculations were rife that Prabhas’ Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty will be roped in as the female lead. However, sources close to the filmmakers have neither denied, nor confirmed the reports. It seems like the makers of Saaho want to keep the fans guessing.

