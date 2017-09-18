Director of Prabhas’ Mr Perfect threatens to sue novelist over plagiarism accusation

Prabhas’s Mr Perfect accused of plagiarism Prabhas’s Mr Perfect accused of plagiarism

Tollywood star Prabhas film Mr Perfect is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The makers of the film have been accused of stealing the story from a Telugu novel that was published a year before the film released in theatres. Director Dasaradh has now issued a press statement warning to take legal action against writer Shyamala Rani, should she continue making such allegations.

“Mrs Shyamala Rani’s novel ‘Naa Manasu Korindi Ninne’ was released in August 2010. She has alleged that we have copied her novel and made Mr Perfect. But 18 months before the novel’s release, the story of Mr Perfect was registered as ‘Navuthu’ with the Telugu Cine Writers’ Union (TCWU) on 19 February 2009,” said Dasaradh according to a report in International Business Times.

He also added that the story of Mr Perfect story was narrated to Prabhas on the sets of Billa in Mayalsia two years before her novel was published. “TCWU president Gopalakrishna explained this matter to Shyamala Rani six months ago. But it is unfortunate that she still seems to be unconvinced. I hope that she will understand the fact of the matter at least now,” the director added.

Read Dasaradh’s statement has come days after the filmmakers of Mr Perfect were booked for cheating.

Shyamala Rani has alleged that Mr Perfect was made based on her novel titled ‘Na Manasu Ninnu Kore’. She moved the Miyapur court accusing the filmmakers of plagiarising the story from her novel without her permission. In return, the court on Saturday directed the Madhapur police to file a case against Dil Raju, co-producers Sirish and Lakshman, director K Dasarath and dialogue writer Abburi Ravi, said media reports. They all have been booked under at least four sections of IPC, including conspiracy and cheating.

Mr Perfect starring Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles became a big box office hit in 2011.

