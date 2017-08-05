Prabhas is not getting married and here is what he had to say about link-ups with Anushka Shetty

Prabhas opens up about his relationship status. Prabhas opens up about his relationship status.

For the longest time, Tollywood star Prabhas’ marriage has been in the limelight. From news of his impending marriage to a business magnate’s daughter in Hyderabad to Rana Daggubati tweeting posting a ‘wanted bride’ ad for his Baahubali co-star, we have seen it all. We have even heard speculations about his relationship with Anushka Shetty. All of these talks of the star being in a relationship had broken the hearts of thousands of female fans.

Especially after Baahubali, the actor has amassed a huge fan following. Keeping that in mind, Prabhas said to HT, “At present, my [female] fans don’t need to worry. I’m not doing any such thing (getting married) now. I’m not even thinking about it.”

Prabhas and co-star Anushka Shetty have worked together in four films – Mirchi, Billa, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. And speculations are strong that the two are in a relationship. So, when asked about it, Prabhas said, “Such stories are common,” says Prabhas. “I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours. It’s normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?’ But now, such stories don’t bother me. I am okay with them.”

Coincidentally, Prabhas’ next film Saaho was initially thought to be the duo’s fifth collaboration. However, according to reports, it looks like Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is the contender to star opposite the Baahubali star.

So now, the one thing that is quite clear is that female fans can shed some happy tears as their favourite star is single!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd