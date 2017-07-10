Prabhas gets emotional as Baahubali The Beginning completes two years

Prabhas thanks SS Rajamouli for Baahubali Prabhas thanks SS Rajamouli for Baahubali

Director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali franchise catapulted Prabhas to a superstardom worldwide and made him a household name almost overnight. While the filmmakers, indeed, expected the film in 2015 to become a box office hit, little did they know that the second part, Baahubali: The Conclusion, will become India’s biggest earner globally.

Prabhas, who worked with Rajamouli for five years, got nostalgic as Baahubali 1 released on July 10 two years ago. Appreciating his fans support and love for him, Prabhas said he owes a lot of Rajamouli.

“Today marks the completion of two years to the release of a very special film of mine, Baahubali: The Beginning. I feel a deep sense of nostalgia and I have been reminiscing the early days when the entire team was working on this film with so much passion,” Prabhas wrote on his Facebook page.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all my fans who don’t leave any chance to make me feel so loved and special. Congratulations to the entire Baahubali team for this day, especially the man behind all of it, SS Rajamouli. We owe it all to you,” he added.

Baahubali 1 went on to earn Rs 600 crore, besides creating some new benchmarks at the box office both in the domestic and international markets. The film had also received raving reviews from the critics at home and aboard. It ended on a massive cliffhanger, with the visuals of Kattappa driving his sword into the back of Baahubali, ensuring an earth-shattering opening for Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 that released on April 28 took the box office by storm and collected more than Rs 100 crore on its opening day. Within 10 days of its release, the film hit a Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office and subsequently crossed Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide.

Prabhas will soon start shooting for Saaho, which is directed by Sujeeth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd