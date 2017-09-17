Prabhas’ film in a legal mess, Mr Perfect producer Dil Raju booked for plagiarism

Prabhas’s Mr Perfect accused of plagiarism Prabhas’s Mr Perfect accused of plagiarism

Tollywood’s hit filmmaker Dil Raju and four others have been accused of plagiarising the story of a Telugu novelist to make Mr Perfect, which had Saaho star Prabhas in the lead role. A case was filed against these filmmakers under the Copy Rights Act on Saturday.

Writer Shyamala Rani has said that she had published a book titled Na Manasu Ninnu Kore in 2010. She has alleged that Mr Perfect that came out in 2011 is based on her novel and the filmmakers have used her story without her permission.

She moved Miyapur court accusing the filmmakers of cheating. Following which, the court has directed the Madhapur police to file a case against Dil Raju, co-producers Sirish and Lakshman, director K Dasarath and dialogue writer Abburi Ravi, said media reports. They have been booked under at least four sections of IPC, including conspiracy and cheating.

Talking to a newspaper, Shyamala claimed that she was unable to sell the story of her novel to many Telugu film producers. And when she saw Mr Perfect, she realised the film bore a lot of similarities to her novel. “While I was watching `Mr Perfect’ in 2013 on television, I found several dialogues and scenes were copied from my novel,” she said, according to a report in Times Of India.

Mr Perfect had Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film revolved around the self-centered protagonist played by Prabhas, who eventually understands the value of family relationships. It was a big hit in 2011.

Dil Raju is one of the top producers of Tollywood, who has many hits to his credit. His last two films, DJ Duvvada Jagannadhamm and Fidaa that released earlier this year became box office success stories. He is currently bankrolling Ravi Teja’s upcoming Raja the Great and has also acquired the theatrical rights of the most anticipated Telugu films, including, Jai Lava Kusa, Spyder and Superstar Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK 25.

