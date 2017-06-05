Prabhas’ cheat day meal during Baahubali 2 making included 15 varieties of biryanis, reveals SS Rajamouli. Watch video

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s cheat day meals revealed Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s cheat day meals revealed

Actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati had set some serious fitness goals for their fans after flaunting their chiseled physique in director SS Rajamouli’s all-time blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion. As the saying goes — ‘Great bodies are made in the kitchen, not the gym’. Both the actors were on a strict diet to maintain their muscular frame that made most men in India feel out of shape.

But, once in a while, the actors would indulge in their favourite food items on the cheat days as part of their fitness regime. Rajamouli has shared a fun fact about Prabhas’ diet for Baahubali. Whenever the actor had a chance to take a break from his diet regime, he would eat at least 15 types of biriyani!

“Once in a month, they will have a cheat meal day. On that day, you should see the kind of display Prabhas has. 10-15 kinds of biriyanis, just biriyanis. No exaggeration. You don’t even know those varieties of biriyanis even exist. Varieties of fish, chicken, mutton, and not just curries, even fries. You can’t just imagine the kind of display he has,” he recalled during media interactions in London, when Baahubali 2 was screened at the British Film Institute sometime back.

Despite having so much on his platter to indulge in, Prabhas wouldn’t start eating his grand cheat day meal without chutney.

“We played football that day until 2 AM, and after finishing the game, he came and sat down to eat with all the varieties of food displayed in front of him. Prabhas asked his brother in law, where is the chutney. His brother in law went to his home, woke up his wife at 2 AM, made the chutney and brought it to the spot. Prabhas first ate that and continued eating (the rest of the dishes). So, that is Prabhas for you,” Rajamouli revealed.

Prabhas had to gain a lot of weight to play Amarendra Baahubali. He was reportedly more than 100 kg while playing this iconic role. The actor has seemingly lost most of the weight he gained for Baahubali as he was spotted recently in a uber-cool hairstyle with stylist Aalim Hakim. He is now all set to begin shooting for his next film Saaho, which will be directed by Sujeeth. The big ticket film will be produced in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. While the makers have roped in Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh to play the antagonist in the film, they are yet to finalise the remaining cast and crew. The shooting is expected to begin in July.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd