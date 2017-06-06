Prabhas to be face of a smartphone brand after rejecting endorsement deals worth Rs 18 crore for Baahubali

Prabhas signs a endorsement deal with a handset maker Prabhas signs a endorsement deal with a handset maker

Prabhas is arguably one of the most wanted celebrities in the trade right now, as several leading brands across the sectors want to make him the face of their products. And looks like Gionee has managed to win the race. The Chinese-based smartphone manufacturer has roped in the Baahubali star as its brand ambassador. The brand already has country’s young leading stars like Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Diljit Dosanjh on its payroll.

“We are extremely proud to announce our association with the mighty Prabhas. We are positive that our association with Prabhas will further our proposition of stronger batteries and better selfies,” Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra said in a statement.

The production for Baahubali began in 2011 and the shooting continued until January 2017. In about five years, Prabhas did not sign any new film owing to his dedication to the two-part epic series. It is heard that he even rejected several brand endorsement deals reportedly to the tune of Rs 18 crore while he was working on director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, so much so that he almost ran out of money too. “Prabhas had three consecutive hits and producers kept running after him with money but he only focused on Baahubali. He instructed his manager not to demand anything from producers and take anything they give,” Rajamouli had said.

However, all the hard work and his firm belief in Baahubali franchise and Rajamouli paid off in a big way. He was reportedly paid Rs 25 crore for the job in Baahubali films, which also made him the highest paid member of the star cast. After a month-long vacation in the US, Prabhas recently returned to India and will soon start working on his next film, which has been titled Saaho.

