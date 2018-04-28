Prabhas writes a heartfelt message to fans as Baahubali 2 completes a year

Prabhas took to his Facebook account to mark the first anniversary of India’s biggest ever blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas took to his Facebook account to mark the first anniversary of India’s biggest ever blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion.

When Kattapa revealed that he killed Amerendra Baahubali in the climax of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, it created a watershed moment in Indian pop culture. Everyone was hung up on cracking the mystery that prompted Kattapa to break his fidelity to Baahubali. The online platforms were flooded with fan theories and discussions for two years. Finally on April 27, 2018, the most debated question ‘Why did Kattapa kill Baahubali?’ was answered.

That billion dollar question also ensured that Baahubali: The Conclusion received a massive opening worldwide. Baahubali 2 hit more than 9000 screens around the world and released in every part of the country, even in cities where south Indian films had not a huge fan base. All the theatres got filled up across the country, even for the early morning shows.

On its opening day, it made a gross collection of Rs 100 crore. And within 10 days of its releases, it became India’s biggest earner globally with Rs 1000 crore in its kitty. The Baahubali franchise was a godsend for Prabhas as his popularity grew by leaps and bounds worldwide.

“Our film, Baahubali 2 completes 1 year today… This day will always remain special to me. A big hug to all my fans and lots of love back to you all. Thank you for being part of this beautiful and emotional journey of mine. Congratulations and immense gratitude to SS Rajamouli and the entire team,” said Prabhas in a message to mark the first anniversary of India’s biggest ever blockbuster.

Even after a year, Baahubali 2 continues to dominate the box office in other parts of the world. The film has become a rage with Japanese movie audience.

Overwhelmed by the reception, director SS Rajamouli tweeted,”So happy to meet all the fans and film enthusiasts who made it to the #Baahubali2 screaming screening in Tokyo, Japan last night. The love for movies surpasses boundaries… Happy day.. :)(sic).” He tweeted after attending a special screening in Tokyo earlier this week.

So proud to be a part of this historic Milestone of Indian Cinema!!! http://t.co/czmWtWxloy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 28, 2018

Baahubali 2 also went on to win three prestigious National Film Awards. “So proud to be a part of this historic Milestone of Indian Cinema!!!(sic),” tweeted Bollywood hit filmmaker Karan Johar, who presented the Baahubali franchise in the north part of India under his Dharma Productions banner.

