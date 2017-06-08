Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to recreate Baahubali romance in Saaho too?

Prabhas to romance Anushka Shetty in Saaho Prabhas to romance Anushka Shetty in Saaho

Prabhas is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film Saaho, which is already making a lot of buzz in the industry. The filmmakers are finalising the main star cast of the film. But, according to a DNA report, Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion co-actor Anushka Shetty has been roped in for the big ticket film.

Needless to say, Prabhas and Anushka have become one of the most loved onscreen pairs among the movie goers across the country following the release of Baahubali 2. And it should not come as a surprise if the filmmakers aspire to cash in on the popularity of their onscreen romance. However, an official confirmation on Anushka playing the female lead is awaited.

Earlier, speculations suggested that Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif will be seen romancing the Tollywood hunk. Though indianexpress.com tried to get in touch with sources close to Saaho team, but couldn’t get any confirmation on the same.

After watching Prabhas as a warrior in two consecutive films, the audience will get to see the stylish side of the actor in his next. He was recently spotted with a clean-shaven look and the picture went viral. It is said that this will be the new look of Prabhas in his film Saaho.

Saaho is a big budget film, which will have a high-voltage action sequence. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” director Sujeeth told IANS.

The film will start rolling in July and will be produced in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, in order to cash in on Prabhas’s pan-India popularity. Reports suggest that Prabhas will dub for himself in all the three languages and has been training in Hindi for the same. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be playing the main antagonist in the film, which will be produced by UV Creations. The details of the remaining cast and crew are unknown.

