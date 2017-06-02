Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Billa to release in Hindi soon. Watch trailer

Prabhas’ Billa will release in Hindi as The Return Of Rebel 2 Prabhas’ Billa will release in Hindi as The Return Of Rebel 2

Prabhas has been catapulted into superstardom worldwide, thanks to his role in SS Rajamouli’s two-part epic series Baahubali. Following the success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have clearly become the favourite onscreen couple of Indian movie fans. So much so that everyone seemingly wants them to become a real couple.

In order to cash in on the new-found popularity of this blockbuster onscreen couple, the makers of 2009 film Billa, will release the dubbed Hindi version soon. In the run up to the release, the filmmakers have also edited a teaser trailer packing the most glamorous and sleek action scenes from the film. Prabhas will be seen in a double role in the film, which has been titled The Return Of Rebel 2. He will play the roles called Billa and Swami Ranga. Billa is the official remake of 2007 Tamil film of the same name, which had Ajith in the lead role. Both the Telugu and the Tamil films have an earlier version starring NT Rama Rao and Rajinikanth respectively. These versions were inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 movie Don.

Prabhas is currently on a break in the US and he will soon return to India. He is expected to start shooting for his next film Saaho from July, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The pre-production work is in progress and the filmmakers are finalising the rest of cast and crew. The reports have it that Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has been roped in to play the baddie in Saaho, which will be directed by Sujeeth.

Speculations are also rife that Prabhas will enter wedlock next year. According to reports, he was supposed to get married a few years ago but he postponed his wedding to focus on Baahubali franchise. Not just that, he also did not sign any other film or endorsements deals for five years while working on Baahubali and all his hard work and commitment eventually paid off.

