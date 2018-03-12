Pooja Hegde to romance Prabhas in her next?

Pooja Hedge will also be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR. Pooja Hedge will also be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR.

Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro, has started off her 2018 on a great note. The actor, who rose to fame down south with Duvvada Jagganatham (2017) starring Allu Arjun, signed a project with superstar Mahesh Babu earlier this year and now, sources reveal that she would be sharing the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar under the banner UV Creations, the untitled film is scheduled to go on floors around June end this year.

Pooja will be seen romancing Prabhas in this one of a kind love story, which is set for a release in 2019.

Confirming the news, a source close to the actor said, “Pooja is overwhelmed and humbled with the love she’s receiving with every passing week from not just audiences but from the film industry as well. She’s on a signing spree and has already signed with the best actors Tollywood has to offer, right from the nation’s favourite Prabhas to Mahesh Babu and Jr.NTR.”

Not much information is available about Pooja’s projects with Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu. However, during the announcement of the Jr NTR project, the actor expressed her joy on her official Twitter account. She wrote, “Extremely happy to be on board ..looking forward to work with @tarak9999, Trivikram sir and the rest of the super talented team..Gonna be great (sic).”

While the project with Prabhas is lined up for next year, the other two films are expected to hit the screens this year.

