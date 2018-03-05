Pooja Hegde to romance Jr NTR in Trivikram’s directorial

“Extremely happy to be on board ..looking forward to work with @tarak9999, Trivikram sir and the rest of the super talented team..Gonna be great (sic),” tweeted Pooja Hegde. “Extremely happy to be on board ..looking forward to work with @tarak9999, Trivikram sir and the rest of the super talented team..Gonna be great (sic),” tweeted Pooja Hegde.

On Monday, the makers of Tollywood star Jr NTR’s upcoming film, which is yet to get its title, announced the main cast and crew, putting all rumors to rest. Actor Pooja Hegde will play Jr NTR’s romantic interest in the film, which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

“It is our absolute pleasure to welcome aboard @hegdepooja as female lead opposite our young tiger #NTR @tarak9999. @MusicThaman will be scoring scintillating tunes for #PSVinod ‘s meticulous visuals,” read a tweet from Haarika & Hassine Creations, which is bankrolling the project.

Pooja and composer Thaman both expressed excitement about joining the project starring Jr NTR. “Extremely happy to be on board ..looking forward to work with @tarak9999, Trivikram sir and the rest of the super talented team..Gonna be great (sic),” tweeted Pooja.

Pooja Hegde was previously seen in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham and she has also been signed for Mahesh Babu’s 25th film with director Vamsi Paidipally.

For Thaman landing the NTR project was a ‘dream come true’ moment. “The day I have been waiting for a long long longggggggG time !! It’s a dream come true My respect and love to @tarak9999 And #Trivikram sir !! @haarikahassine God bless (sic),” he tweeted.

Trivikram is expected to redeem himself with this project, which is tentatively called NTR 28 after he delivered a box office disaster called Agnyaathavaasi with Pawan Kalyan earlier this year.

Jr NTR, meanwhile, is being trained by Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens. The regular shooting of the film will begin from April.

