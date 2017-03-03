Pooja Hegde to play the role of an NRI in Allu Arjun’s next?

Pooja Hedge will be seen playing opposite to Allu Arjun in DJ (file photo) Pooja Hedge will be seen playing opposite to Allu Arjun in DJ (file photo)

Allu Arjun is expected to play the role of a Brahmin cook in Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), and in contrast, the female lead, Pooja Hegde, will reportedly be seen in a chic urban look. Sources reveal that Pooja will play the role of a rich NRI who visits India for a brief period in the film. DJ director Harish Shankar also posted a picture on Twitter of exotic locations where the film is currently being shot.

“#Dj Shooting happening at rapid fire speed … thx to the entire crew for their day and night hard work,” posted director Shankar.

Pooja from the sets pf DJ in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Twitter/ Source: hegdepooja) Pooja from the sets pf DJ in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Twitter/ Source: hegdepooja)

After wrapping up their shoot in Karnataka, the film unit is currently in Abu Dhabi to complete the key scenes for the film. DJ is expected to be released in the last week of March. Pooja Hegde also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets in Abu Dhabi.

The film got a lot of traction on social media as the teaser that released on February 24 crossed more than 7 million views on YouTube.

After a hat-trick of successful films – Race Gurram, S/o Satyamurthy and Sarrainodu — Allu Arjun is currently shooting for DJ. Popular producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the film under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who scored tunes for Arjun’s earlier hit films like Arya, Bunny, Arya 2, Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy, has been roped in for this film too.

Meanwhile, the Mohenjo Daro star, who got her break with the Telugu hit Mukunda, has also signed another Hindi project, tentatively titled Adhoora.

