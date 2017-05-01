Police complaint against SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 for ‘caste slur’

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is in trouble Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is in trouble

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is in a new trouble. Members of a group have filed a police complaint against the film in Hyderabad for allegedly showing their community in a bad light and hurting their sentiments by allegedly using a caste slur.

According to media reports, the members of the Arekatika Porata Samithi have filed a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station, claiming that they have been offended by a scene, where Kattappa says ‘Katika Cheekati’. The group has claimed that Katika is a cast slur and has insulted their community. “We Katika people indulge in the trade of butchery, to sell meat of goats, sheep and hens, to provide healthy food to the society, as part of our livelihood. We are not harsh, inhuman and anti-social people as the movies try to portray us,” the group has said in the complaint, according to The News Minute. The group has further alleged that in films their community members are portrayed as anti-social elements and children in their community face social stigma because of that.

Not just that, the group has also requested the censor board to immediately remove Katika from the film. The same report said the police officers are, however, yet to file a case based on their complaint.

Read | Baahubali 2 box office collection day 3: With Rs 540 crore worldwide collection, the age of SS Rajamouli is here

This is not the first time that the makers of Baahubali 2 had to deal with an issue around the release of the film. The film, however, is doing an outstanding business both in domestic and international markets. The film has created a history by ending the opening weekend with Rs 540 crore in its kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd