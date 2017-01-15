PK, 3 Idiots fame cinematographer to work in Jr NTR-Bobby’s next title

Director Bobby and Jr NTR Director Bobby and Jr NTR

Jr NTR and Bobby are definitely looking for a big hit for their next project. Sources have revealed that popular Bollywood cinematographer C K Muraleedharan has been roped in to work for NTR27.

Muraleedharan has Bollywood blockbuster including Aamir Khan’s PK, 3 Idiots and Hrithik starrer Mohenjo Daro to his credit.

NTR27’s formal launch will take place after Sankranti and its regular shooting will commence immediately. The unit is aiming for a release in the second half of 2017. Other details about the film’s cast and crew will be announced soon.

Earlier, Tarak’s brother had also announced that he would be bankrolling the film. “I am delighted to produce my brother Tarak’s 27th film on our home banner NTR Arts. This big budget project will have the very best technical standards and production values. Director Bobby has come up with an excellent story that does justice to both the actor as well as the star in NTR,” Kalyan Ram had said.

Director Bobby is desperately looking to tap on the success of Tarak especially after the former’s debacle with Sardar Gabbar Singh, which was poorly received at the Tollywood box office.

Meanwhile, NTR is on a roll after scoring back to back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. He will once again be seen in a totally new look in this big budget production.

It has been three months since Tarak’s last blockbuster Janatha Garage released and he has been looking for a good script to lock his dates. Finally, he was impressed with Bobby’s script and hence, gave him a nod. Also in the race was Ala Modalaindi fame director Anil Ravipudi who was vying with Bobby for his script. Ravipudi is also said to have narrated his story idea to Tarak.

