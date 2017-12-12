Pics from sets of Samantha-Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam leaked say makers, file police complaint

Rangasthalam is expected to release in March 2018. Rangasthalam is expected to release in March 2018.

Makers of Ram Charan-Samantha Akkineni’s Rangasthalam have filed a police complaint saying pictures from their set were leaked on social media illegally. Pictures featuring the lead actors Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni went viral on social media recently. The complaint has been filed with the cyber-crime branch in Hyderabad.

“Our film, Rangasthalam is a Telugu feature film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, starring Ram Charan and Samantha directed by Sukumar. We had to face unofficial release of our movie still photos of some unidentified people (2 still photos on 09-12-2017 and 2 more on 10-12-2017). We are suspecting that it may not stop here with a couple of still photos and are afraid about other material they might have with them. It affects a great deal of promotional activities of the film at subsequent stages. So, sir please investigate the issue and do the needful,” read the complaint to the Commissioner of Police.

Mythri movie makers filed a cyber crime case about recent leaks from #Rangasthalam film. pic.twitter.com/OhdRO5Dq7G — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 11, 2017

Ram Charan’s first look from the film was released recently to unanimously positive reviews. Dressed in a simple veshti and baniyan, Ram Charan’s dancing look from the film has stolen many hearts. Directed by Sukumar, Ram Charan’s character in the film is named Chitti Babu. The poster also says that the film is set to release on March 30, 2018. After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. He is also producing Sye Narasimha Reddy that has a stellar cast comprising Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

