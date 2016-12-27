Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu to release on Telugu New Year

Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu

After an unproductive filmy year for Pawan Kalyan, the actor is gearing up for the release of Katamarayudu for Telugu New Year day as the film reaches the final leg of its shoot. Reports suggest that the producers plan to release the film on Ugaadi in March 2017, wrapping up the shooting in January and February.

A latest still of the Pawan and Shruti Haasan after completing shoot in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was also doing the rounds on social media. The duo was last seen in blockbuster hit Gabbar Singh.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Pawan Kalyan, taking a break from his political commitments, is already on full throttle with two projects underway. The actor is busy with Dolly’s Katamarayudu, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the female lead in the movie. Simultaneously, he also booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will begin next year. He also signed up another project with Trivikram Srinivas.

While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring Nithiin.

With two films on the floor and the third one on cards, Pawan has also batted away all rumours about him leaving films for politics. A couple of months back, there was growing speculation that the Tollywood actor would drift away from the film industry into politics. Pawan Kalyan had cleared the air stating that he will continue his acting career. “Acting is my livelihood. I will not stop. Yet, I will continue my political journey,” the Tollywood actor had said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd