Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu to release on March 24

The wait is over as power star Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu is finally set to release ahead of its schedule on March 24. The film was initially planned to be screened on Telugu New Year, Ugadi, on March 28.

The film will, however, have a grand pre-release event a week before its release, tentatively on March 18. The songs of the film will be released in the market without any audio launch event. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer is also on the last leg of its shoot in Europe, filming a couple of songs before calling it a wrap by March 13.

Katamarayudu has already created a huge buzz among the fans as the teaser of the film recorded five million views on YouTube in 24 hours. The film also got a good pre-release business and reports suggest that the overseas distribution rights have been clinched for a whopping amount of Rs 11.5 crore.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader, a first in his career. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film.

Meanwhile, Pawan is already working on two other projects. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He has also signed another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring popular actor Nithiin.

