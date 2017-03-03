Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu crew to wrap up shoot in Europe

Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu

Before the audience gets to see their favourite star Pawan Kalyan as Katamarayudu on screen, the team plans to make one last stop in Europe before they wrap up the shoot. Industry sources revealed that the makers will be filming three songs from March 4 to 13, 2017, in Europe and the film will be launched in the last week of the month as planned earlier.

They also plan to skip the usual audio release event, as the song will be directly released in the market. Following the current trend in the industry, there would be a grand pre-release event on March 18. The first track from the film titled, ‘Mira Mira Meesam’ will be released today.

Katamarayudu has already created a huge buzz among the fans as just the teaser of the film had become the fastest to record five million views on YouTube in 24 hours. The film also got a good pre-release business and reports suggest that the overseas distribution rights have been clinched for a whopping amount of Rs 11.5 crores.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader, a first in his career. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film. Meanwhile, Pawan is already working on two other projects. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He has also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring popular actor Nithiin.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd