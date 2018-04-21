Pawan Kalyan wages a war against RGV, Telugu media, AP govt

Pawan Kalyan is preparing to sue several TV channels Pawan Kalyan is preparing to sue several TV channels

A high-voltage political drama played out with a massive presence of the stars of Telugu cinema at the film chambers’ office in Hyderabad on Friday. Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan rallied his celebrity family members, a battery of lawyers, and scores of fans in a show of strength at the film chambers’ office to demand action on a slew of people he has accused of running a smear campaign against him.

The issue of casting couch that has been wreaking havoc in Tollywood for over a month now, escalated into a full-fledged political battle after actor Sri Reddy abused Pawan in public. The crisis deepened with controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma claiming responsibility for instigating Sri Reddy to publicly insult Pawan to earn more publicity for her Me Too-style campaign.

On Friday morning, Pawan posted a series of tweets accusing Ram Gopal Varma of instigating Sri Reddy at the behest of the Andhra Pradesh government. He accused AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and a bunch of TV channels ganging up against him.

“Boycott TV9, TV5, ABN for abusing our Mothers,Daughters & Sisters And also we have to boycott them for making business out of nudity & profanity.Making business out of a helpless sister ..,” he said in a tweet.

“Mahaa News TV, which is funded by MP Sujana Choudhary Garu or his binami will also face the consequences for abusive programs on my Mother. Including CEO & Murthy Garu..,” he said in another tweet.

According to reports, he has asked Movie Artiste’s Association (MAA) to inform him about their course of action on RGV’s comments. Actors Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Teja, Varun Teja, Nagendra Babu and other family members went to the film chambers to express solidarity with Pawan.

And also we have to boycott them for making business out of nudity & profanity.Making business out of a helpless sister .. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

I appeal to all jansainiks to be quiet and don’t indulge in any violent acts..From tomorrow onwards SriniRaju is going to put a defamation case on me but you please restrain yourself. And I am also going for a long and powerful legal battle on these channel heads. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

Mahaa News TV, which is funded by MP Sujana Choudhary Garu or his binami will also face the consequences for abusive programs on my Mother. Including CEO & Murthy Garu.. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

The trio who helped TDP bosses to get my mother abused in public pic.twitter.com/4XHEezvAcy — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

RGV, however, continued his rant against Pawan on Twitter. He mocked a video, which showed Pawan angrily discussing with a group of lawyers at his Jana Sena Party office. “I just pray @PawanKalyan won’t come under contempt of the courts for making a mockery of lawyers and lawyers won’t put a defamation case on him for making them look like junior artistes,” RGV tweeted.

Wowwww first time I saw a client talking more than lawyers..I wonder why with all his money he couldn’t hire better lawyers or are they just his fans wearing lawyer coats from their film production Godown…just asking http://t.co/TVsI3G0Hmf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 20, 2018

I just pray @PawanKalyan won’t come under contempt of the courts for making a mockery of lawyers and lawyers won’t put a defamation case on him for making them look like junior artistes http://t.co/TVsI3G0Hmf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 20, 2018

“Wowwww first time I saw a client talking more than lawyers..I wonder why with all his money he couldn’t hire better lawyers or are they just his fans wearing lawyer coats from their film production Godown…just asking,” he added.

