Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram’s Agnyaathavaasi gets a cameo from Venkatesh

Amid much expectation, Pawan Kalyan’s 25th film Agnyaathavasi hit the big screens on January 12. However after mixed responses, the makers have now announced that a special cameo by Tollywood star Venkatesh will be included in the film. A few unnecessary sequences will also be axed in the new version and it will be screened in theatres from Sankranti, said media reports.

One of the most awaited projects in Telugu, Angyaathavasi took the box office by storm on the opening day. According to a Forbes report, the film debuted in US box office with a record breaking $1.52 million in preview screening grosses. But the film took a 97% decline in the next two days only earning $44,600 on Thursday. It had earned $161,260 on Wednesday. According to reports, the film earned Rs 60.5 crore worldwide on day one.

“Call it a STORM… Or call it a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON… Fact is, a Telugu stands TALL at USA Boxoffice along with Hollywood giants… Yes, #Agnyaathavaasi takes an EARTH-SHATTERING start, despite midweek release [Tue] in USA… Data follows…,” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

“Telugu film #Agnyaathavaasi takes a FANTABULOUS START in USA… Tue previews $ 1,513,540 [₹ 9.65 cr]… Yes, you read it right: $ 1.5 million on a working day… If this is not AWESOME, what is? @Rentrak,” he added.

The film is Trivikram’s third collaboration with Pawan. Previously, the director-actor duo delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also has Aadhi, Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel. It also marks the Telugu debut for music director Anirudh Ravichander.

