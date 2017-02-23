Pawan Kalyan to follow Chiranjeevi’s formula for Katamarayudu release?

Pawan Kalyan in Katamaraudu poster Pawan Kalyan in Katamaraudu poster

As Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu shooting nears completion, the promotions are already kicking in, but this time the makers are using the new mega strategy to woo the audience. Katamarayudu will skip an audio launch and instead focus on a grand pre-release event like Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150.

The buzz is that producer Sharrath Marar convinced Pawan to use the new trend at the Tollywood box office. Khaidi No 150 pre-release event became a huge hit and a proper launchpad for Chiranjeevi as lakhs of fans had turned up at his event just a couple of days before the release of the film.

However, the whereabouts of the event are still unknown and the audio for Katamarayudu is likely to be released directly into the market.

Katamaraydudu has already started a huge buzz among the fans as just the teaser of the film had become the fastest to record five million views on YouTube just in 24 hours. The film also got a good pre-release business and reports suggest that the overseas distribution rights had been clinched for a whopping amount of R 11.5 crore.

The film is in the last leg of its shoot as both the actors — Pawan and Shruti Haasan — are shooting for a couple of songs. The makers are aiming to release the film for Telugu New Year Ugadi, in March.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film.

Meanwhile, Pawan is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring popular actor Nithiin.

