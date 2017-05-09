Pawan Kalyan to become a father for the fourth time, wife Anna Lezhneva pregnant

Pawan Kalyan along with his wife Anna at Boston airport. (Source: Twitter/BARaju) Pawan Kalyan along with his wife Anna at Boston airport. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

Grapevine is abuzz that Power Star Pawan Kalyan is expecting his fourth child with his wife Anna Lezhneva. Anna is Pawan’s third wife and the celebrity couple already has a daughter named Polena. Although there is no official confirmation from the couple, several media reports have suggested that Anna is pregnant quoting sources close to the actor.

Earlier Pawan was married to Nandini for 10 years from 1997 to 2007. He married his Johnny co-star Renu Desai in 2009 and the couple divorced in 2012. He has a son Akira, and a daughter, Aadhya, from his second marriage.

According to reports, Pawan met his third wife on the sets of 2011 film Teen Maar, in which Anna played a minor role. They both reportedly fell in love and started living-in together during which the couple had their first child. After he was legally separated from Renu, the news about his relationship with Anna came out in 2013.

Pawan and Anna don’t accompany each other to public functions. However, the couple were spotted earlier this year at Boston airport in the US, where the actor had gone to attend a conference at Harvard University.

On the work front, Pawan is busy shooting for his upcoming action drama, which is directed by his friend Trivikram Srinivas. The film marks their third collaboration after Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. According to reports, the film has Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. Pawan is said to be playing an IT professional in the film, which will have music from Anirudh Ravichander.

Pawan’s previous film Katamarayudu was released to a grand welcome by fans at the box office. Although the film received poor ratings from the critics, it managed to become a commercial success. It was the official remake of Tamil film Veeram.

