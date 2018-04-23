Pawan Kalyan’s tirade continues: Public abuse, private apology won’t work

Last week, Pawan accused Srini Raju of allegedly working with the leaders of TDP to hurt his public image for political reasons. Last week, Pawan accused Srini Raju of allegedly working with the leaders of TDP to hurt his public image for political reasons.

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan on Monday continued his attack against people, who he has accused of running a slur campaign against him. He even put out a copy of the statement that he drafted in response to the legal notice sent by industrialist Srini Raju.

“In the tweet extracted in your communication dated 20th April 2018, there is nothing which is “insinuation” or any “allegation” much less “baseless” against your client. All is a free expression of my feeling in my Twitter account, which can never, in law, be a cause of action, for anyone either as indicated in your said communication or otherwise,” read a part of his reply to Srini’s lawyers.

Last week, Pawan accused Srini of allegedly working with the leaders of TDP to hurt his public image for political reasons. In response, Srini, who is the biggest stakeholder at the TV9 news channel, had sent a legal notice to the Tollywood superstar.

However, Pawan Kalayan remained unfazed. On Monday, in a series of tweets, he continued his tirade against his ‘political opponents.’ He even released a document purportedly containing details of the donation made by Srini to TDP.

“I questioned CM of AP Sri CBN,why? #SriCityTV9SriniRaju sends a legal note from his Lawyer, I don’t understand the logic,” he wrote in a tweet.

He said he has been subjected to emotional atyachar (abuse) for many months now.

“Public Abuse and Private Apology doesn’t Work with me..” he posted on his Twitter account

“For 6 months You ABUSE & Do Emotional Atyachar on Me, My Fans,Suppoters, Friends, Party Cadre,Janasainks, Film Industry and as Cherry on the Top, You Abuse my Old Mother too.. You Sick minded degenerates and Now you send me feelers to apologise, privately!! (sci),” he said.

“What kind of ‘Nirbhaya Act’ is needed to protect ourselves from these Emotional Atyacharis?? Who Run these three channels??(sic),” he added.

