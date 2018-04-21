Pawan Kalyan remains unfazed by Srini Raju’s legal notice

Pawan Kalyan has vowed to expose the alleged nexus between the politicians and the media outlets, who have ganged up against him. Pawan Kalyan has vowed to expose the alleged nexus between the politicians and the media outlets, who have ganged up against him.

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan refused to slow down on Saturday in his attack against some big Telugu media houses even after receiving a legal notice from industrialist Srini Raju, who is the biggest shareholder in leading Telugu news channel TV9.

Pawan has shared the snap of the legal notice on his Twitter page, suggesting he has no intentions of backing off from the fight. “SriniRaju ..your legal letter doesn’t make any difference after you got my Mother abused repeatedly with the guidance of #Real AgnyathavasiRaviPrakash” your CEO on your channelTV9 colluding with your political bosses who blessed you with SriCity. GoodLuck Srini!,” he responded to Srini’s legal notice.

He has vowed to expose the alleged nexus between the politicians and the media outlets, who have ganged up against him.

It all started when Sri Reddy used an abusive word in reference to Pawan’s mother and made an offensive gesture before cameras recently. TV channels repeatedly showed Sri Reddy’s expletives against Pawan, causing the chief of Jana Sena Party chief to declare a war against a section of media.

Pawan Kalyan has also been discussing with his lawyers to sue the media outlets which gave a blanket coverage to the abuse hurled at him by the starlet. He has accused the hand of TDP leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in a smear campaign against him.

In a show of strength, Pawan marched his celebrity family members and scores of fans to the film chambers in Hyderabad demanding action against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who claimed that he influenced Sri Reddy to abuse Pawan in public.

