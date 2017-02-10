Pawan Kalyan spotted with wife Anna Lezhneva for the first time, watch video

Pawan Kalyan along with his wife Anna at Boston airport. (Source: Twitter/BARaju) Pawan Kalyan along with his wife Anna at Boston airport. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

Power star Pawan Kalyan was seen sharing a frame with wife Anna Lezhneva at Boston airport for the first time ever. The couple flew to the US to attend a conference at Harvard University on Thursday. A video of Pawan with Anna and producer Sharrat Marar was doing rounds on social media. Pawan is on a five-day tour to the US and he is attending the India Conference 2017 that is taking place in the Harvard on February 11 and 12.

Pawan Kalyan At Boston Airport Today pic.twitter.com/uTWvj4gbUF — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) February 8, 2017

After landing in the US, the actor was also seen in a meeting with international political strategist Steve Jarding in Boston’s Charles hotel. Pawan, in his two-hour long talk, discussed about the 2019 Andhra Assembly elections with Jarding.

Pawan is in the US to carry out his political work and he would be shooting for the remaining part for his next film Katamarayudu once he returns to India next week. Reports suggest that the producers plan to release the film on Ugaadi in March, wrapping up the shooting by this month.

Pawan Kalyan with Steve Jardin gin Boston. (Source: Twitter/BARaju) Pawan Kalyan with Steve Jardin gin Boston. (Source: Twitter/BARaju)

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring Nithiin.

