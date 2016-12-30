Pawan Kalyan seen in a new avatar in Katamarayudu, see posters

Pawan Kalyan in new Katamaraudu poster Pawan Kalyan in new Katamaraudu poster

From the Katamarayudu sets, a new avatar of Pawan Kalyan has emerged as the filmmakers pushed out a couple of posters ahead of New Year eve and film’s release in March next year.

Pawan, who usually suits up in urban trends, is seen in khadi in the poster. The actor lifting the edge of his dhoti, ready for the usual half-fold, screams that Katamarayudu is another mass action and faction flick and Pawan seems ready to deliver it with his political mien.

Another picture that is circulating on social media is of Shruti Haasan and Pawan from Katamarayudu sets. It’s a nostalgic picture recreating the Gabbar Singh magic. The duo was last seen in Bobby’s Gabbar Singh that was a blockbuster hit.

The shooting of Katamarayudu will be wrapped up by the end of January or February and the filmmakers are aiming for a release on Telugu New Year.

Pawan Kalyan, taking a break from his political commitments, is already on full throttle with two projects underway. The actor is busy with Dolly’s Katamarayudu, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the female lead in the movie. Simultaneously, he also booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will begin next year. He also signed up another project with Trivikram Srinivas.

While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring Nithiin.

