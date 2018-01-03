Does Pawan Kalyan have guts like Rajinikanth? asks Ram Gopal Varma

Here’s what Ram Gopal Verma has to say about Rajinikanth and Pawan Kalyan. Here’s what Ram Gopal Verma has to say about Rajinikanth and Pawan Kalyan.

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is back on Twitter. And his first tweets were about Superstar Rajinikanth, who announced his political entry a few days ago. While praising the Tamil movie star, he questioned whether Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan has guts like the Thalaivar to contest elections in his state from all the seats.

“Here’s my Jesus like rejuvenated second coming on Twitter ..Wish u all as happy a new year as every other bygone Happy Old Year,” posted RGV on his re-activated Twitter page, which he quit in May 2017.

He also claimed that Pawan’s upcoming film Agnyaathavaasi inspired him to return from his Twitter self-exile. And he began to talk about the political debut of Rajinikanth that made international headlines.

“Never seen more thundering power than in @superstarrajini the way he announced his political entry ..My prediction is each and everyone in entire TN will vote only for him..it will be dumb of any political party to contest against him,” he opined.

“Greatest line said by @superstarrajini is “Because of some people Tamilians have lost their prestige and I,Rajini,will bring it back,” he added.

And he took a swipe at Pawan Kalyan’s political endeavour. “I wish @PawanKalyan will contest all seats in AP like @superstarrajini doing in TN ..if he doesn’t do,PK’s fans will feel he doesn’t have guts like Rajinikanth ..it will be an insult to telugu people’s prestige if our Superstar has lesser guts than the Superstar of Tamil people,” he said.

“If @PawanKalyan doesn’t with guts contest in each and every seat of AP, both his fans and all telugu people will feel he’s just a very ordinary star and not a SUPERSTAR like @superstarrajini of the Tamil people,” he added.

The Sarkar director has always taken a sharper line when commenting on the Megastar family, including Pawan and Megastar Chiranjeevi. RGV was relentless in trolling Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No. 150 and he was also highly critical about Pawan’s Katamarayudu before he quit Twitter last year.

And he’s back just days ahead of Pawan’s most-awaited film Agnyaathavaasi, which is due in theatres on January 10.

On the career front, RGV is currently making a cop film with Nagarjuna. The untitled flick marks his reunion with Nagarjuna, with whom he gave his first ever blockbuster Shiva that put the director on the map.

