Pawan Kalyan on Sri Reddy controversy: If I cannot defend the honour of my mother, I better die

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan has posted a series of tweets reacting to actor Sri Reddy’s remarks against him.”If I cannot defend the honour of my mother I better die..“, Pawan has titled his posts that he posted on his Twitter page.

“Before becoming an actor or a political party leader I am a son first…As a son..if i could not safeguard the honour of my mother i better die than live..”, he said in his statement.

He questioned as to why the media in the Telugu states continue to repeatedly telecast over and over the derogatory word and offensive gesture used by Sri Reddy against him. Suggesting prejudice against him, the actor asked if TV channels will give similar coverage when a minister is abused.

“But only ‘pawanKalyan’ and his “aging & frail Mother’ deserves such abusive rants and repeated telecasts, analysis & debates (sic),” he said.

He also raked up the controversial comments made by TV 5 News anchor E Sambashiva, who had suggested that there were ‘whores’ and ‘brokers’ in the Telugu film industry.

“I forgot to tell you Sri.Lokesh calls this senior anchor known as Mr. Samba Siva rao (TV-5) ..affectionately as Uncle,” he added. TDP leader Nara Lokesh is the Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh and son of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

“Hon.ChiefMinister http://Sri.CBN Garu ,For these Channels “Legality of Prostitution” is more important than “Special category Status”; hence , most of the time is going for it. What is your priority Respected Sir, as you control the Media?,” he questioned.

It may be recalled, just a couple of days back Pawan’s brother Nagendra Babu had addressed the media over the same matter. He had requested everyone not to further escalate the controversy.

It all started when Pawan Kalyan asked Sri Reddy, who made sexual harassment allegations against some Telugu bigwigs, to fight her case through legal ways, instead of sensationalizing it with the help of TV channels. In response, Sri Reddy made an abusive comment and a gesture.

