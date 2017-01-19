Pawan Kalyan meets Chiranjeevi, congratulates him for Khaidi No 150 success

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan

Laying all the rumours of rivalry between the famous Mega brothers to rest, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday met Chiranjeevi to congratulate him for his success with Khaidi No 150. Industry sources revealed that the actor met with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Surekha at the Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad and also shared his fan moments from Khaidi No 150 with the actor personally.

There was a lot of consternation among the Mega fans when Pawan stayed silent for a very long time without any comment on his brother’s comeback film. Finally, just hours before the pre-release function of Khaidi No 150, Pawan tweeted his wishes clearing the air that he wouldn’t be attending the event.

“I am very happy that the first production of Charan and my sister-in-law Surekha’s is Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No 150. I believe that this movie will entertain the audience. My heartfelt wishes to the cast and the technical team of the film,” Pawan Kalyan had said in a statement.

Chiranjeevi was also careful about his comments about brother when he was asked about his political career. The actor expressed that there wasn’t any animosity between the siblings.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback film and his 150th movie. Under V V Vinayak’s direction, it is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and starred Vijay. The film released on January 11 for Sankranthi and went on to do a huge business at the box office. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore in the first week since its release.

