Pawan Kalyan lauds Dangal, says India should be proud of Aamir Khan

Actor Pawan Kalyan praises Aamir Khan’s Dangal Actor Pawan Kalyan praises Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s latest blockbuster, Dangal, is winning hearts in every corner. After dominating the box office, both in domestic and international markets, it is also receiving accolades from south Indian film industry. Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan said his conscience will choke him if he refrained from expressing what he felt about the film.

“My wholehearted congratulations to Aamir Khan & team on the success of their peerless, matchless, and outstanding Biopic ‘DANGAL’. I had seen it a day back and felt my conscience would choke me if I don’t express what I feel,” he said in a statement. “With his sublime performance, Aamir Khan captured the hearts of millions across the globe.”

Describing Aamir as a captivating storyteller, Pawan said that the country should be proud of producing such an actor. “Our country should take pride to have a such a wonderful actor and captivating story teller like him in our times. My best wishes to the brilliant star cast and to the director Nitesh Tiwari, who has executed the film in an engrossing and soul-stirring manner,” he said.

The sports drama is inspired by the real life story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his struggle to help his daughters win gold medals for the country at international level. “Dangal reminds all of us to recognise and work towards the much-needed women empowerment which deeply lacks in our country,” he said.

“My special appreciation to the lead actors Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sanya Malhotra,” Pawan added.

Pawan is the latest celebrity from down south to praise Dangal, which has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box office so far. In order to reach a wider audience, the makers of Dangal had released the dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu too, along with its Hindi version.

