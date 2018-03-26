Pawan Kalyan is my biggest strength in the industry: Chal Mohan Ranga star Nithiin

Pawan Kalyan has produced Chal Mohan Ranga Pawan Kalyan has produced Chal Mohan Ranga

The audio release function of Tollywood star Nithiin’s upcoming film titled Chal Mohan Ranga happened in Hyderabad on Sunday. The chief guest was movie star-politician Pawan Kalyan, who remained the top attraction at the event till the end.

Nithiin unleashed his seemingly bottomless admiration for the Telugu superstar by reminiscing his days as a die-hard fan before he entered the film industry. And he was grateful to have developed such a personal rapport with Pawan, who he called his ‘biggest strength’ in the industry. “Chal Mohan Ranga is a special film for me because it’s just not my 25th film. It is because it is produced by Pawan Kalyan along with my father (Sudhacar Reddy),” Nithiin said at the event, adding Pawan, his father and director Trivikram are his top three favourite people in the world.

Pawan has bankrolled the project under his home production banner Creative Work. The film is scripted by Trivikram.

“All I just wanted was to get to meet him (Pawan) once and get a picture clicked with him. But, I wanted it very badly. Today he has produced my film. As a fan, I feel very lucky. And I can confidently say that he is my biggest strength in the industry,” he added.

Expressing confident that Pawan will succeed in any field (read politics), he requested the star not to quit the films once and for all. “Please do one or two films, when it’s possible. At least don’t say that you won’t act in films anymore. We will remain in hope that one day you will come back,” he told Pawan at the event.

Chal Mohan Ranga is helmed by lyricist-turned-director Krishna Chaitanya, who made his directorial debut with 2014 with Rowdy Fellow.

Megha Akash, who made her debut with Nithin’s previous film LIE is playing the female lead, while it also stars Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Sanjay Swaroop among others in pivotal roles.

Composer S. Thaman has scored the music. The romantic comedy, Chal Mohan Ranga, will hit the screens on April 5.

