Pawan Kalyan: I am ready to quit films to become full-time politician

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan made some explosive remarks recently while addressing members of his Jana Sena party from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. The actor said he was willing to quit the film industry in order to fully focus on his political activity. His remarks come in the backdrop of TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s “part-time politicians” comment, referring to Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR.

“I don’t quite understand the full-time and part-time political activity talk. I know several leaders who have amassed wealth and are sitting at home, but are still called ‘full-time’ politicians,” Pawan told his party workers, according to Deccan Chronicles. He said he continued acting in films to provide for his family and himself but he is ready to stop accepting future film offers to involve in the politics full-time.

Pawan has already announced that he will contest 2019 Assembly elections from Anantapur district. His elder brother megastar Chiranjeevi is also a seasoned politician, who had to stay away from showbiz for almost a decade after getting fully involved in active politics. He established his Jana Sena party in 2014 during the time of general elections but campaigned for BJP-TDP alliance.

On the work front, Pawan is busy shooting for his upcoming action drama, which is directed by his friend Trivikram Srinivas. The film has Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. Pawan is said to be playing an IT professional in the film and it will mark music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s debut in Telugu. He is also reportedly keen on starring in the Telugu remake of Jolly LLB 2, which had Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Pawan is also expecting a child with his third wife Anna Lezhneva.

