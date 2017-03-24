Pawan Kalyan celebrates daughter Aadya’s birthday. These pics will melt your heart

Pawan Kalyan and Renuu Desai with their daughter Aadya on her birthday. Pawan Kalyan and Renuu Desai with their daughter Aadya on her birthday.

Pawan Kalyan was seen with his ex-wife Renuu Desai in Pune as they celebrated their daughter’s birthday on Thursday. Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu, which happens to be one of the most awaited films of the year, released today to good reception. However, the actor doesn’t seem worried about box office collections or critical success in this adorable picture shared by Renuu.

On her Twitter page, Renuu said, “True gift parents can give their kids is, their time, on their birthday ❤️,” and shared a couple of photographs. In one of the photographs, the Sardaar Gabbar Singh actor was captured while he gave a slice of cake to Aadya. The estranged couple celebrated their daughter’s special day in what looks like a classroom in the presence of other kids. Son Akira Nandan Konidela, however, doesn’t seem to present during the celebrations.

Renuu also shared a post earlier, which read, “An embodiment of feminine energy. A personification of unconditional love. An example of kindness. A saviour of my soul. My daughter. As you turn 7 yrs old today I pray you imbibe and practice the gunas of Sapta Rishis and play a substantial role in the life of lots of people! Your birthday is always a happy day for all of us.”

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu, a remake of Tamil actor Ajith’s Veeram has just released and has fans excited to see the actor in his element. His next project is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan will be playing the role of an IT analyst in this.

