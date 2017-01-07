Pawan Kalyan breaks silence on Khaidi No 150, wishes Chiranjeevi and team

Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi (file photo) Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi (file photo)

Just hours before the grand pre-release event of Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150, his brother and Power Star Pawan Kalyan broke his silence and wished the star and the film’s team on Saturday.

“I am very happy that the first production of Charan and my sister-in-law Surekha’s is Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No 150. I believe that this movie will entertain the audience. My heartfelt wishes to the cast and the technical team of the film,” said Pawan Kalyan in a statement.

It also suggests that Pawan might not be attending the event that would be taking place today evening at 5 PM in Guntur.

Mega Star fans were left in confusion and some were even irked with Pawan Kalyan for not acknowledging his brother’s comeback film. In fact, when the film’s producer and Chiru’s son, Ram Charan Teja made the announcement of Khaidi No 150, he said an invitation was sent to the star.

“He is not a kid to be invited. Inviting his is only our responsibility and my duty. I will give him the invitation and he is better to decide whether he wants to come to the event or not,” Ram Charan had said.

The film is all set to release on January 11 as a Sankranti treat for the fans.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback film and his 150th movie. Under V V Vinayak’s direction, it is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and starred Vijay. The much-awaited movie has Chiranjeevi playing the lead role and he will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal. The film also roped in Devi Sri Prasad to score the music and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora will be playing the baddie.

