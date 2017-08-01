Pawan Kalyan bids adieu to movies, will be a full-time politician from October

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (File Photo) Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (File Photo)

Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of superstar and Congress leader K Chiranjeevi, started the Jana Sena Party in 2014. The actor-cum-politician had backed the TDP-BJP alliance then. Vijayawada: Popular Telugu film actor and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday announced that he will be fully active in politics from October.

The actor said he would focus more on politics from October as he would have completed his film commitments by then. He further iterated that politics would be his first priority as he believes that people can be served better through the same. Addressing a news conference after meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the high prevalence of kidney-related ailments in Uddanam region of Srikakulam district, he said that Jana Sena was in the process of building the organisation in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While the process is almost over in Telangana, two to three districts are remaining in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Pawan also said that he can ascertain the strength of Jana Sena only after meets the people. Starting each political party has its own strength in Andhra Pradesh, he remarked that he would be happy even if he can create an impact of two per cent.

The actor also stated that he would draw specific plans to meet people and know their problems. However, he admitted that taking out a ‘padyatra’ (walkathon) would be difficult for him and could lead to law and order problems.

Pawan, a younger brother of superstar and Congress leader K Chiranjeevi, evaded direct reply when asked if he would join hands with opposition YSR Congress Party or sail with the ruling Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party combine which he supported in 2014.

But the Gabbar Singh star clarified that he has no hidden agenda. He said he supported the TDP-BJP alliance in the last elections on some issues. The actor, who has been slamming BJP for last few months for going back on its promise for special status to Andhra Pradesh and also targeting TDP for failing to put pressure on BJP, appeared to have softened his stand. He, however, denied that he has given up his struggle over the issue. He said he would chalk out a plan to highlight the issue and take it to the notice of the Central government.

Pawan said both TDP and YSR Congress had stated that they have their own compulsions in pressing the issue of special status.Terming the reservation for Kapus (a caste he comes from) a sensitive issue, Pawan said it had to be handled carefully. Recalling that TDP’s promise to provide quota, he said the issue should be resolved through talks to ensure that backward classes were compensated for any loss on account of providing reservation to Kapus.

Pawan formed Jana Sena on the eve of 2014 elections but he or his party did not contest. Instead, the actor campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance. Last year, he announced that Jana Sena will contest the elections in both Telugu states.

